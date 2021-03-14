St. Patrick's Day

Glenwood South restaurants, bars feeling 'lucky' as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off this weekend

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The music is playing and tables are full as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick-off this weekend.

"It's nice to know that a year ago we were basically shutting down. And now we're back to a little normality," said Raleigh resident David Wright.

Usually, people would flock to downtown Raleigh for the St. Patrick's Day parade and celebrations would continue at local bars and restaurants; but this year is just a bit different.

"The social distancing is definitely going to be the biggest thing. We are doing bagpipers. We are doing bands but six feet across. So it's a little bit different," said Hibernian Pub general manager Wesley Alexander.

The usual St. Patrick's Day hotspot, Hibernian on Glenwood South sold tickets to reserve tables to help keep their customers safe. But they're just happy to see their tables full again.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme releases 4 'luck-filled' doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day

"It is not what we're used to but I'm going to tell you we are very happy. Everybody in the building is happy we're able to do this," Alexander said.

Even though the crowds aren't as big, people still pulled out their kilts and their green, and they're hopeful for the future.

"Even when St. Patrick's day is done and over with, when future holidays come up - people will still remember that COVID was a thing and that the dark times can still come and we can still get past it," said Daniel Johnson, of Raleigh.

Because of the current mandate, bars and restaurants across the state will have to close by midnight, instead of their usual 2 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighst. patrick's daycarolina comebackcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day
This band of bagpipers has sham-rocked Chicago for nearly a century
Pullen Park adds scavenger hunt for week of St. Patrick's Day
Fruity pebbles to Hot Cheetos to Oreo bagels at NJ bagel shop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival returns as a 'mini-fest' in 2021
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
Urban Ministries provides 100 second doses of Moderna vaccine
1 year later, Breonna Taylor's mother, advocates still want justice for her death
Homes evacuated after decades-old explosive found in Wake County yard
Daylight saving time starts tomorrow: What to know
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Show More
Raleigh officer rescues injured bald eagle from road
Chris Harrison will not host next season of 'The Bachelorette'
George Floyd's local family details what $27M settlement means to them
NC officer flashing apparent white supremacy symbol under investigation
LATEST: Tech issues show lower COVID-19 case count Saturday
More TOP STORIES News