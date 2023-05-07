WATCH LIVE

High-speed chase in Johnston County ends in crash

Sunday, May 7, 2023 1:56AM
SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man in Johnston County is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase on US Highway 70 Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. when Johnston County Sheriffs attempted to stop a car going 91 mph on US Highway 70 near Pine Level. Deputies said the driver refused to stop and the chase reached speeds over 100 mph. The driver lost control while attempting to take an exit onto Buffalo Road and crashed. Officials said the driver was taken into custody without incident.

The driver's identity has not been released. He is facing multiple charges.

There were no injuries reported.

