Chase on I-40 ends at Raleigh apartment complex, suspects in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A chase that began near the Harrison Avenue exit on I-40 around midnight finally came to an end at an apartment complex near PNC Arena.Raleigh police say the suspects were driving a white Acura, that was stolen from Johnston County, with multiple people inside.Scanner traffic indicates the suspects were driving upwards of 90 mph when police started chasing them.They sped all the way up I-40 westbound towards the airport where one person left the vehicle.Then they got back on I-40 east where they ended up on Corporate Center Drive and Lillington Drive at the Post Parkside apartment complex.ABC11 Photojournalist Jeff Hinkle captured video that shows several weapons were seized and the suspects were taken into custody.