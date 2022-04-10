2 killed in Sampson County highspeed chase and crash

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in Sampson County highspeed chase and crash

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were killed in a highspeed chase Saturday in Sampson County.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Boren Brick Road in Roseboro, about 20 miles East of Fayetteville.

Authorities say the suspect was going more than 100 miles per hour when they lost control of a Dodge Challenger. Officers say the car ran off the road, crossed a ditch, and became airborne before striking a tree and flipping several times.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and another person was pinned inside. Both men died at the scene.

Sampson County officers say the chase started when a deputy attempted to pull the driver over.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roseborocar crashcar chasecrash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Wake County girl wins golf competition at Augusta National
Former president Donald Trump endorses NC lawmakers at rally in Selma
1 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating
Neighbors react to recent rash of gun violence in Durham in 3 days
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Family presses for justice after brother killed at Raleigh bus stop
Triangle Families spend day Easter Egg hunting, enjoying weather
Show More
All eyes on NC political races ahead of Trump's Johnston County rally
SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic launch to ISS with private crew
Woman faces Texas murder charge after self-induced abortion
Military wife uses running to help families of deployed soldiers
Troubleshooter helps bring closure to grieving widower
More TOP STORIES News