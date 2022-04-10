2 killed in Sampson County highspeed chase and crash

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were killed in a highspeed chase Saturday in Sampson County.The incident happened in the 2100 block of Boren Brick Road in Roseboro, about 20 miles East of Fayetteville.Authorities say the suspect was going more than 100 miles per hour when they lost control of a Dodge Challenger. Officers say the car ran off the road, crossed a ditch, and became airborne before striking a tree and flipping several times.One person was ejected from the vehicle and another person was pinned inside. Both men died at the scene.Sampson County officers say the chase started when a deputy attempted to pull the driver over.