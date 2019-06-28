NC Highway Patrol investigating alleged misconduct in promotions process

Internal communications obtained by ABC11 and authenticated by the Highway Patrol also shows the department has since suspended all promotions that were scheduled for this summer.
"The integrity of the promotional process is of utmost importance to the Highway Patrol," Col. Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. wrote in an email dated June 26. "I take this allegation seriously."
After meeting with N.C. State University officials, Colonel McNeill decided to initiate an Internal Affairs investigation.
A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol released the following message:
"The Highway Patrol, in partnership with N.C. State University, developed the formal promotional process which consists, in part, of written exams involving job task scenarios and knowledge of Highway Patrol policy and procedures. These exams and other relevant factors are used to create annual promotional lists which normally become effective at (the) beginning of each new fiscal year. On June 26, however, the Highway Patrol notified members of the Highway Patrol that the promotional list would not be released on July 1 as anticipated."