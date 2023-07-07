Hillsborough police charge man with sex crimes against a minor

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough police assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of committing sex crimes against a child.

Zachary Jeremiah Dalton, 20, of Hillsborough was taken into custody at his home Thursday.

Dalton was charged with indecent liberties with a child, solicitation by computer and sexual battery.

Zachary Jeremiah Dalton Hillsborough Police Department

Police said the alleged incidents occurred during a four-month period from late 2022 through early 2023.

Dalton is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Hillsborough Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in providing additional information. If you have any information, contact Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at (919) 296-9533. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling (919) 296-9555 or by clicking here. You can also contact police via Facebook.