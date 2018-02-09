Hillsborough man charged with child sex crimes

After a three-month investigation with the Sevierville Police Dept. of Tennessee, the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Alan Sisk and charged him with a first-degree sex offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties involving children.Police said Friday that these crimes occurred in both Hillsborough and in Tennessee between March 2003 and September 2010 and that multiple victims have come forward to report the abuse."All accusations of sexual abuse are concerning; however, when they involve children victims, it is particularly heart wrenching. I commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report these crimes," said Orange County Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood.Sisk is being held on a $100,000 unsecured bond for the first-degree sex offense charge. He previously posted $29,500 secured bond on the other charges.This investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2925.