How to decorate a pumpkin with hand lettering
Maghon Taylor
Saturday, October 27, 2018 07:15AM
Want to get it on the Halloween fun but don't feel like carving a pumpkin?
Hand lettering is another fun way to decorate a pumpkin.
Maghon Taylor of All She Wrote Notes shares her tips for hand lettering below.
Take the class online here.
Maghon Taylor is an ABC11 Influencer.
hobbies
pumpkin
halloween
Community Influencers
