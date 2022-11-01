WATCH LIVE

Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 5:22PM
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- The Junior League of Fayetteville's "Holly Day Fair" returns to the Crown Expo Center November 3 - 6.

The 55th Annual Holly Day Fair, the largest holiday gift and craft show in Eastern North Carolina and features over 150 vendors.

Click here for more information.

