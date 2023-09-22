9-year-old, 1 other hit by car in Holly Springs: police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Holly Springs Police Department is investigating after a child and an adult were hit by a vehicle Thursday evening.

According to the Holly Springs Police Department, the crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Avent Ferry Road and Autumn Park Avenue. Officers said a 9-year-old and an adult were crossing Autumn Park Road when they were hit by a vehicle near the intersection. The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The child's condition has not been released.

This is a breaking story.

