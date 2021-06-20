Sports

Plaque unveiled in Holly Springs to honor Negro League players

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new plaque honoring local Negro League players is on display at Ting Stadium in Holly Springs.

Four baseball players who were part of the old Holly Springs Athletics Team were in attendance Saturday when the plaque was unveiled.

This recognition comes after Major League Baseball announced it would treat Negro League statistics as major league stats.

The plaque at Ting Stadium reads, "For all the players who participated in the league from the 40s to 1970s and all their families and fans who came to support them, we dedicate this plaque in your honor. May this commitment to the game of baseball and the Town of Holly Springs always be remembered."
