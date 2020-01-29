Cary launching free home repair program for seniors, low-income families

New roof

Home siding

Updated porch

Expanded doorways

Walk-in showers

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Home repairs can seem impossible when you're on a fixed-income. A new roof can costs thousands of dollars and be a major financial burden. The Town of Cary is hoping to ease the worries.Officials are launching a new rehabilitation program where seniors and low-income families that qualify can get home repairs done for free."This is the community coming around our residents and helping everyone," said Cary Housing Manager Morgan Mansa. "Residents don't have millions and millions of dollars. We are not asking folks to pay the funds back."Some of the repairs can include:Donna Pannella is one resident who stands to benefit."Sounds good to me! Free is free," she said.Pannella is disabled and uses a cane to get around.She needs to get a door retrofitted, but has held off."I got one quote. It was like a $100 something," said said while shaking her head. "My social security doesn't go that far."Cary is allocating money for the program and is partnering with three nonprofits."Our council cares really deeply about this issue," said Mansa.The program officially launches next week and several residents have already pre-applied."We don't want to make people feel like they have to move," said Mansa. "We want our residents, all of our residents,to stay here as long as they want to because we care about our people and we want to be inclusive for everyone."The town is hoping it will help more than 20 households in the first year.