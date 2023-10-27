Raleigh man turns to ABC11 Troubleshooter to stop it from raining inside his apartment

A Raleigh tenant turns to ABC11 Troubleshooter after he says he couldn't stop the rain from coming in through his bedroom window.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh renter thought he was dreaming when it sounded like rain coming into his apartment. It turns out, he wasn't. Alton Philyaw says the rain was so loud, it woke him up in the middle of the night.

"I was thinking I was dreaming because it sounded so hard and so real, after a few minutes it sounded like it was raining in here," Philyaw said.

When he got out of bed, he discovered that rain was coming into his apartment. In the morning, he did what any tenant would do and reported the issue to maintenance at his apartment complex which is Bridges at North Hills.

"The first time I called, he said he was waiting for the manufacturer company to get back to them."

Philyaw says he never heard back from anyone at his apartment complex despite reporting the issue several times. He adds, "Maybe they are waiting for my lease to be up in December and then fix it."

Frustrated with no repair after three months, Philyaw got in touch with ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

"I'd like for them to fix it before I move out," he told Troubleshooter.

Wilson got in touch with management at the Bridges at North Hills and they provided this statement: "Our company prides itself on providing exceptional service. Our community is currently undergoing renovation. We offered the tenant a transfer to a new apartment with all paid expenses for movers. We are in communication, working with the resident to have this resolved. At this time, we are looking forward to completing our renovations, and establishing Bridges at North Hills, as a hard-mark destination within the community."

Philyaw didn't want to move to a different apartment since his lease is up in December, he just wanted his window fixed. It took some time, but the representative with Bridges of North Hills confirmed his window was repaired, and if he has any more issues, he should file a maintenance request.

He's hoping that he has no more problems while under his current lease.

If you find yourself having maintenance issues inside your rental, the best advice is to document it with pictures and video as soon you notice a problem. Also, report each maintenance request in writing that way you have proof of reporting it each time.