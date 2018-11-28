HOME & GARDEN

Duke Energy Progress to raise rates again for much of eastern NC

The average Duke Energy household in eastern North Carolina, including Wake County and many surrounding counties, and around Asheville could be paying $5 a month more for electricity starting this weekend.

The Charlotte-based company's Duke Energy Progress on Tuesday asked state regulators for permission to notify customers of the price increase beginning Saturday.

The increase includes annual changes in the power company's costs of fuel and purchasing renewable energy. This year also includes costs from buying out several municipalities for their share of Duke Energy nuclear plants. Customers also got a savings because the company saw a federal income tax cut this year.

The increase comes on top of $7.63 per month the average household began paying in March for power system upgrades, coal ash cleanup and other costs.
