DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a hot day, there's nothing better than hopping into a refreshing cold shower and people in our community are stepping up to make sure that's an option for some of the most vulnerable.
A place to shower, to get a fresh set of clothes, a haircut, and sometimes just a hug. Every Tuesday and Thursday, in a downtown Durham parking lot across from city hall, that's the place.
"Well it gives me a little hope. It just gives me like inspiration. They want to see you succeed and be somebody," a man said as he came to shower and visit with his community.
Despite working their own full time jobs, Mary Wilson and her husband have provided showers for thousands of people in need since last fall.
"How do you go look for a job? Because when you're dirty, you're marginalized," Wilson said.
The Fresh Start Durham mobile shower trailer is outfitted with four showers complete with private toilets. And while they're waiting, Open Table Ministry has a free store for other needs.
"So often folks need a listening ear, they need some hope. Providing tangible items as well, whether it be clothing or just gear to keep people safe, is so important so yeah, it's fantastic," Drew Woten said from Open Table Ministry.
A one-stop shop for people in need who are leaving with much more than just a shower.
"The people that we know know that we are here for them no matter what. And we love them right where they are," Wilson said.
Right now the shower trailer stays in Durham but they hope to have more volunteers in the future and have it mobile seven days a week. From there, they'd like to create a laundry trailer so people have a place to wash their clothes. For more information, visit their Instagram.
Fresh Start Durham provides showers, much more to the homeless community
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News