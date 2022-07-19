Community & Events

Fresh Start Durham provides showers, much more to the homeless community

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresh Start Durham provides showers, much more to the homeless community

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a hot day, there's nothing better than hopping into a refreshing cold shower and people in our community are stepping up to make sure that's an option for some of the most vulnerable.

A place to shower, to get a fresh set of clothes, a haircut, and sometimes just a hug. Every Tuesday and Thursday, in a downtown Durham parking lot across from city hall, that's the place.


"Well it gives me a little hope. It just gives me like inspiration. They want to see you succeed and be somebody," a man said as he came to shower and visit with his community.

Despite working their own full time jobs, Mary Wilson and her husband have provided showers for thousands of people in need since last fall.

"How do you go look for a job? Because when you're dirty, you're marginalized," Wilson said.

The Fresh Start Durham mobile shower trailer is outfitted with four showers complete with private toilets. And while they're waiting, Open Table Ministry has a free store for other needs.


"So often folks need a listening ear, they need some hope. Providing tangible items as well, whether it be clothing or just gear to keep people safe, is so important so yeah, it's fantastic," Drew Woten said from Open Table Ministry.

A one-stop shop for people in need who are leaving with much more than just a shower.

"The people that we know know that we are here for them no matter what. And we love them right where they are," Wilson said.

Right now the shower trailer stays in Durham but they hope to have more volunteers in the future and have it mobile seven days a week. From there, they'd like to create a laundry trailer so people have a place to wash their clothes. For more information, visit their Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamcharityhomeless
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukrainian family escapes to Durham amid Russian war
Raleigh family slapped with surprise $1,000 rental car bill
Amazon warehouses under investigation from feds
Alligators kill 80-year-old woman who fell into pond
Doctors urge caution as feels-like temps hover around triple digits
Fayetteville Police seek 2 suspects in road-rage shooting
School systems scramble to fill hundreds of vacant teaching positions
Show More
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist
Sewage floods Durham home twice in a matter of days
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
Sesame Place apologizes after mom shares video of daughters at parade
NC State professor: Global warming could impact life cycle of cicadas
More TOP STORIES News