Cumberland County Sheriff's asks for public's help finding Fayetteville man wanted for questioning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Fayetteville man for questioning.

Deputies are looking for Glenn Richard Tedder, 56, in reference to a homicide that happened on Sunday night.

Authorities have not identified Tedder as a suspect, saying only that he is wanted for questioning.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. on King Charles Road. When deputies arrived they found 33-year-old Timothy James Shannon with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

If you have information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Glenn Tedder, please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

