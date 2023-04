Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:40 Sunday night on King Charles Road in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a shooting in Cumberland County.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 10:40 Sunday night on King Charles Road in Fayetteville.

When deputies arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity has not been released.