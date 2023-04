Police investigating possible shooting in Raleigh, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after reports of a shooting Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting was reported in 600 block of West North Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public.

