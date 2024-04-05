Peanutters wanted to Chauffer Mr. Peanut across America

A new job opportunity is open for peanut fans who love to travel.

The makers of the Planter brand, Hormel Foods are looking for three "Peanutters" to chauffeur Mr. Peanut across America in the Nutmobile.

The position is a full-time, paid, one-year job opportunity from June 2024 to June 2025

The company said it's looking for graduates with a bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, advertising, or public relations.

Applicants must have an appetite for adventure, a desire to travel, and proficiency in nut-related puns.

Anyone interested can apply online until April 14.

