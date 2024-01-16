Advocates to call for release of Jewish and American hostages still being held captive by Hamas

Senator Ted Budd returned to the U.S. Wednesday following a trip to the Middle East where he spoke with the wife of a North Carolina man who is being held hostage in Gaza.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a news conference Tuesday, families and former hostages will share their stories and call for the immediate release of Jewish and American hostages.

It's scheduled to take place at the North Carolina General Assembly and some state Republican representatives are organizing the event and plan to speak.

Israelis and Americans have been taken hostage during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Some of the families taken hostage during the conflict have ties to North Carolina, such as Keith Siegel who moved to Israel decades ago after spending time in Chapel Hill and Durham. His wife, Adrienne, was also taken hostage although she was later released.

Hamas fighters initiated the most recent conflict in the region by carrying out a devastating attack on Oct. 7.

Since that attack, retaliatory violence in the region has resulted in the death of 1 percent of the Gaza Strip population.

