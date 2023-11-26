NC native among hostages freed as part of Israel, Hamas truce deal

Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners late Saturday in the second round of swaps

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- As part of the latest four-day cease-fire deal, between Israel and Hamas militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis.

ABC11 has learned from Ted Budd's office that North Carolina native Adrienne "Aviva" Siegel was among the hostages that were freed.

Siegel and her husband Keith were taken hostage at the start of the war on October 7. Keith is still being held hostage, Budd's office said.

Budd released this statement about Siegel's release: "We are pleased that some hostages have been released and are now home with their loved ones. We remain steadfast in our commitment to secure that freedom for North Carolina native Keith Siegel, Omer Neutra, and all hostages illegally held by Hamas terrorists. While we are encouraged by the government of Qatar's efforts to mediate the release of some of the hostages, we renew our call to their government to exert pressure on Hamas leadership to release each and every hostage immediately and unconditionally."

The couple moved to Israel decades ago and have ties to Chapel Hill and Durham.

In late October, Budd spoke on the Senate floor about the escalating war and innocent people being taken hostage, including several from North Carolina. He didn't release their names at that time.

"One aspect of the October 7 attack that continues to this day is the plight of the more than 200 innocent people held hostage in Gaza including several Americans," Senator Budd said. "That includes some from my home state of North Carolina."

Two weeks ago, ABC11 spoke with Rabbi Daniel Greyber from Beth El Synagogue in Durham after his 6-day visit to Israel. Rabbi Greyber said he visited Kfar Aza kibbutz where the Seigels were living when they were taken hostage. Watch full story here.

The hostages released Sunday ranged in age from 4 to 84 and included Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7. In all, nine children ages 17 and younger were on the list, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

