Some hostages from North Carolina in Gaza: Senator Budd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some of the hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip may be from North Carolina.

Senator Ted Budd spoke passionately about the topic on the Senate floor Wednesday.

"One aspect of the October 7 attack that continues to this day is the plight of the more than 200 innocent people held hostage in Gaza including several Americans," Senator Budd said. "That includes some from my home state of North Carolina."

Senator Budd said he met with some of the affected families last week, has seen pictures of what's going on, and heard their stories.

ABC11 found multiple social media posts that refer to an abducted couple who live on a kibbutz in Israel with links to the area from decades ago.

No one connected to the post or Senator Budd's office would release any more information on that specifically out of respect for the families.

Instead, Senator Budd said he is working hard to bring each and every American hostage back home. He is also strongly critical of the aid package to the Middle East as it stands now.

"The United States shouldn't be giving any money to Gaza until Hamas is no longer the de-facto government for the sake of innocent Israelis, Palestinians and for the future of peace in the Middle East," Budd said. "We must stop propping up an evil regime with US aid."