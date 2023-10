Friends of Gregory "Chase" Colas are raising money to help his grieving family.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family in Fayetteville is coping with a devasting loss.

The 34-year-old Colas was killed last weekend in a hunting accident in Northampton County.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the hunting accident.