Next possible tropical system has 40% chance of developing in next 5 days

After several quiet weeks the Atlantic Ocean is starting to see some tropical action.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After several quiet weeks the Atlantic Ocean is starting to see some tropical action.

A disturbance off the coast of west Africa is slowly pushing its way out into the open ocean and has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It's way too early to tell what this system will develop into or where exactly it will go, but the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor its developments and bring you any relevant updates as soon as they are known.

If this system does develop into a tropical system with rotating circulation and wind speeds at or above 39 miles per hour, it will take on the name Danielle.

WATCH: First Alert to Hurricane Season

None of the first three named storms of the season have made landfall in the United States.

This comes on the heels of two of the most active hurricane seasons ever recorded. The 2020 hurricane season had 30 named storms (the most ever) and 2021 had 21 named storms (the third most ever).

Still, forecasters warn people should not let down their guard. Just because the season has not been particularly active yet, does not mean it will continue this way. In fact, the historical peak of the season has not even arrived yet (Sept. 1), and forecasters still expect this season to see above average storm activity.

NOAA recently released an updated hurricane outlook, calling for 14 to 20 named storms, with 6 to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and 3 to 5 of them becoming major.