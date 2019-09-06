More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian moves through

More than 200,000 are without power in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian continues to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the state.

Most of the outages are in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

VIEW POWER OUTAGE MAP

According to Duke Energy's website, about 2,700 people don't have power in Wake County.

It's unclear at this time when power will be restored.

Thousands of out-of-state electrical workers came to North Carolina to assist amid Hurricane Dorian -- 1,500 linemen from Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan are stationed at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, and another 600 out-of-state electrical workers are stationed at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, home to the Carolina Mudcats.

In total, about 9,000 electric workers are spread out across the state.

