Tips to make sure you're ready for Hurricane Idalia

The first step to being storm-ready is to have an emergency kit.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Idalia is forecasted to hit North Carolina later this week, and there are steps you can take right now to make sure you are storm-ready.

The most common loss when it comes to insurance claims in North Carolina is because of hurricane damage, mostly the high winds and hail. The first step to being storm-ready is to have an emergency kit.

"Have water, have batteries, be prepared, candles, battery operated candles, not fire operated, especially in times of emergency situations," said James Zewe, an insurance agent with State Farm.

Zewe also suggested walking around your property now and removing any dead tree limbs, debris, and physical items such as outdoor patio furniture and play items that can cause damage during high winds.

Power outages are common during tropical storms and hurricanes so make sure the batteries are good in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

If you have a portable generator, test it to make sure it's working right.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's latest report on non-fire carbon monoxide deaths, an average of nearly 100 consumers die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning from portable generators.

The agency advises that generators should be at least 20 feet away from your home with the exhaust pointed away from any buildings, and that includes never using them in basements, crawl spaces, garages, or on the porch.

If you do have any damage, reach out to your insurance agent, and also document the damage with pictures and video before making any repairs.