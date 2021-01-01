Traffic

Fatal wreck temporarily closes northbound lanes of I-85 near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal wreck temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-85 near Hillsborough on Friday afternoon.

Lanes reopened earlier than expected just before 3:50 p.m.

Drivers were asked to take Exit 163 (I-4 East) to Exit 261 (Old NC-86) and take a left onto Old NC-86. Drivers are then asked to continue on Old NC-86 to get back on to I-85 North.

The Orange Rural Fire Department confirmed that the wreck was fatal, however, there are no details on how many people were involved at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichillsboroughorange countycar crashorange county newsi 40i 85traffictruck crashroad closure
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake 2.0: Learning from the COVID-19 pandemic
Analysts expect a big rebound in air travel in 2021
Black Friday Market celebrates success for small business owners
Babies born in North Carolina on New Year's Day
LATEST: 14 million travel in US despite CDC warnings
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Appeals court vacates order delaying execution of IN woman on death row
Newby takes oath as 30th NC Supreme Court chief justice
DWI driver crashes into creek in Morrisville
Armed Forces Bowl post-game brawl leaves players injured
Toll price increases on Triangle Expressway
More TOP STORIES News