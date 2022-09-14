I-95 bridge at US 421 in Harnett County will remain closed pending test results

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Interstate 95 bridge damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon is expected to remain closed until samples of the damaged steel beams can be analyzed at a Raleigh lab, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The bridge closed at about 2 p.m. Tuesday after a truck that caught fire stalled underneath the bridge at the I-95 - U.S. 421 interchange in Dunn, exposing the steel to intense heat. The driver was not harmed.

On Wednesday morning, inspectors from NCDOT collected samples and assessed the damage.

NCDOT may be able to safely reopen any lanes of the bridge; it depends on what the test shows. The department hopes to be able to announce test results and what that means for the bridge later Wednesday.

For now, traffic is being detoured off the exit ramp, crossing U.S. 421 and re-entering the highway.

U.S. 421 north going into Dunn also remains closed for safety pending the test results and cleanup work of the bridge.