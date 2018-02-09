I-TEAM

I-Team: Why is murder suspect out of jail on lower bond?

EMBED </>More Videos

Kalid Gillard was arrested in a murder case last week but is already out of jail.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Is it a punishment - or just an insurance policy?

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

A viewer reached out to ABC11 to find out more about the bail and bond process after a man accused of murder walked out of jail six days after his arrest. Prosecutors say Kalid Gillard, 29, shot and killed a Durham man last July. He was arrested last week by Durham Police with the help of U.S. Marshals.

"Really a bond should just assure you of an appearance in court," Marcus Hill, a prominent Durham criminal defense attorney, explained to ABC11. "We can't punish you for the behavior you've been arrested for because you're still innocent."

Indeed, the bedrock of the American justice system is that anyone accused is considered innocent until proven guilty, but the justice system also has protections to ensure the accused actually shows up in court and faces the charges, along with a judge and jury.

That tool is a bond, which Hill said varies in amount based on myriad factors, including the severity of the alleged crime, the strength of the evidence, and the threat of the suspect being a flight risk.

The bond can be guaranteed by a bonding agent that takes an insurance fee from the accused - guaranteeing to the court that the accused will show up in court for the scheduled appearances. If the accused doesn't, the bond must be paid out in full.

In Gillard's case, a judge set bail at $100,000 secured bond, meaning Gillard must relinquish property, and a $100,000 unsecured bond, which is a binding pledge to pay the court if he doesn't show up.

"Again in America you're innocent until proven guilty," Hill told ABC11. "Many people forget that and think with the charge we should begin the sentence."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderbondsbailoutdurham county newsI-TeamDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police identify man killed in Durham shooting
I-TEAM
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
More I-Team
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News