NC beaches prepare for Idalia as it moves up East Coast

The Town of Wrightsville Beach is offering a supply of sand for locals to make sand bags.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday was a nearly perfect beach day, but that will change in a matter of hours as Hurricane Idalia moves up toward the NC coast.

Several boaters pulled their boats from the water.

ABC11 spoke with one family who is trying to prepare for the storm, but is finding it harder than they thought.

"They were going to try to cut their vacation short, but they can't. So they might have to delay it. Hopefully. Even if I have to drive them all the way to Raleigh or somewhere else to catch a flight. That's what we have to do coming in the next day or so. I mean, a lot of them. Yeah. Well, I just hope the electricity doesn't go," Annarita Dorais said.

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach is warning anyone with items on ground floors to move them to a higher level in homes.

Beach conditions will deteriorate as rip currents and high surf develop from both Idalia and Hurricane Franklin which is out in the Atlantic about halfway between North Carolina and Bermuda.