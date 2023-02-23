NC military members urged to apply for Harris Jewelry refunds before April deadline

The deadline to apply and collect a refund is closing in.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme should apply for refunds as soon as possible.

NC Attorney General Josh Stein and several other state attorneys general won a $34 million settlement with Harris Jewelry in 2022.

Here's what you should do if you've bought anything from Harris Jewelry since 2014:

Apply for a refund at Harris Jewelry before April 15, 2023

Stop paying any debts to Harris or Consumer Adjustment Corp. (CAUSA). Your account balance is now $0 and you don't have to make any more payments

Check your credit report to make sure all negative consumer reports have been eliminated. If you still have a negative consumer report or judgment because of Harris or CACUSA, or have questions, email the AG's office at harrissettlement@ncdoj.gov. You can also call (877)-5-NO-SCAM with questions.

According to Stein, the jewelry company -- which operated many stores on or near military bases such as Fort Bragg -- told servicemembers that purchases would increase their credit scores, forced them to buy protection plans and did not provide written disclosures with some purchases.

Harris Jewelry should no longer be collecting nearly $2 million in debt held by 1,191 servicemembers in North Carolina and give back nearly $1.5 million to 5,098 servicemembers in North Carolina.

