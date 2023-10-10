Triangle Jewish community gathers to mourn victims of terrorist attack in Israel

Members of the Triangle Jewish community were joined by faith leaders and elected leaders to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Israel.

"Until you hear from your friends and family, it's very scary. We're living in the information age, so people are in touch with their friends and family through WhatsApp and FaceTime all the time. But if I go on Facebook right now and I'm looking at my friends, almost every single person is posting about somebody that's missing, somebody that's been kidnapped, somebody that they know has been lost. It's really excruciating," said Phil Brodsky, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Raleigh.

Israeli authorities report at least 900 people have died in the attack, carried out Saturday by the terrorist organization Hamas.

"We've been through many wars and skirmishes. But this explosion of barbarism that we see here and the lack of preparedness on the part of Israeli forces is unprecedented," said Jackie Feldman, an Israeli resident who is spending the semester as a visiting professor at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Feldman, who grew up in the United States, serves as a faculty member at Ben-Gurion University, which has closed because of the ongoing violence.

"Anguish and concern for our family, our daughter, our son who are in Jerusalem, in our apartment. Anguish how things are going to develop and our sense that the worst of it is still to be revealed," Feldman said.

While some US airlines have temporarily suspended flights to Israel, Feldman and his wife plan on returning once the semester is finished.

"I don't suspect that there will be any restrictions on returning. I grew up in the States, but Israel is my home and has been for the last 45 years. So as much as we are worried about not only our security but about the political situation in Israel that's concerned us over the last year, Jerusalem is home and Jerusalem is the place that we want to return to," said Feldman.

Dolev Zaharony has been similarly tracking reports from his home country.

"It's even more tough because we're not there. We can't really support them in person. I can't put my uniform on and go and help everybody. And so we're doing two things. First is to support our local community, our Jewish and Israeli community," said Zaharony, who moved to the United States eight years ago and now serves as a Board Member for Voice4Israel of North Carolina.

Zaharony served in the Israeli military for 12 years.

"My battalion was all called in. They're all there right now as far as I know. They're fighting and trying to support wherever they can," said Zaharony.

He's working to raise and direct donations to Israeli nonprofits.

"The stories we've been hearing are unheard of," Zaharony said.

In response, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes in Gaza, in which Palestinian Authorities report at least 560 people have been killed.

"I've spent time with all different kinds of Israelis, I've spent times in the Palestinian territories, people want peace there more than anything. Peace with each other, a peaceful co-existence, the right to self-determination. There's an overwhelming desire for that," said Brodsky.