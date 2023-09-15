A Montgomery County judge found probable cause on Thursday that James Dunmore murdered his girlfriend, Allisha Watts.

Judge finds probable cause against suspect James Dunmore in Allisha Watts murder case

TROY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Montgomery County judge found probable cause on Thursday that James Dunmore murdered his girlfriend, Allisha Watts.

New video showed a shackled Dunmore as he headed into the Montgomery County courthouse earlier Thursday.

He is accused of killing Watts, 39, in July and then burying her body.

Her remains were found about a month later.

Court documents show the murder happened in mid-July on the day Watts vanished.

After the hearing, a family friend spoke outside the courthouse.

"Even though we didn't see the pictures, I didn't have to see the pictures, just listening to how she was found, and where she was found was just heavy," the friend said. "No one, not even an animal, should be tossed out like that."

Dunmore, 51, remains held without bond. His case now moves to Superior Court.

Dunmore could face the death penalty if convicted.

His next court date is Oct. 23.