Jamie Lynn Spears joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 32

NEW YORK -- Jamie Lynn Spears is the latest celebrity to join "Dancing with the Stars" season 32.

The 32-year-old singer and actress announced the news Tuesday on "Good Morning America," becoming the third confirmed celebrity to compete on "DWTS" season 32 along with "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix and "Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson.

It was also revealed that Spears will be partnered with pro Alan Bersten and that season 32 will premiere Sept. 26 on ABC and Disney+.

"I don't know if one could ever be 100% ready to take on something this big. I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is," she told "GMA." "I'm ready to challenge myself."

Spears also said there's a reason close to her heart to be hitting the ballroom this season "while everybody in my community is on strike," referencing the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work, so I figured I'll do this and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA," she revealed. "Just give back to them at a time where they can't even give to themselves."

Bersten said the pair has already had their first rehearsal and said Spears has been "great" to work with, calling her "so hard-working and so dedicated ... and so much fun."

"We get along so well," he added.

"He's been wonderful. My family got to meet him," Spears gushed of Bersten. "Wouldn't rather do it with anyone else."

Spears said she found it "so surprising" that her 15-year-old daughter Maddie was "very motivated" for her mom to join "Dancing with the Stars."

"She was like, 'Mom, you have to do it,'" she recalled. "She's an athlete, I think she kinda wanted to see me push myself."

"Even if I embarrass myself," Spears said, "I'm doing it for a good reason and hopefully giving back to a community that has literally given back to me since I was a little girl."

Spears is best known for playing the titular character Zoey Brooks on Nickelodeon's teen sitcom "Zoey 101" for four seasons between 2005 and 2008, and for singing the show's theme song. She reprised the role this year in the sequel film, "Zoey 102."

Back in 2002, Spears made her acting debut in the film "Crossroads," playing the younger version of the character played by her big sister Britney Spears. That same year, she joined the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series "All That," playing various roles.

Most recently, Spears has starred on Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias," playing Noreen Fitzgibbons, since the show premiered in 2020.

Spears released an EP in 2014 titled "The Journey," which included the song "How Could I Want More." A year prior, she sang with her big sister on "Chillin' with You" off the pop star's 2013 album "Britney Jean."

Last year, Jamie Lynn Spears released her memoir "Things I Should Have Said."

Spears has been married to husband Jamie Watson since 2014, and she is mom to two daughters: Maddie, from a previous relationship, and Ivey, with Watson.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 32 will air this fall on ABC and Disney+ and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."