Body of Nash County deputy Jared Allison returns home

A processional from Greenville to Nash County is scheduled for Wednesday morning. The Nash County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies will escort Allison's body home from Greenville to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home in Rocky Mount.
Deputy Jared Allison, 26, died Tuesday in the hospital. He had been there since Nov. 26, after crashing his cruiser while chasing a motorcyclist who was reportedly driving in a "careless and reckless manner."
The chase ended when Allison's cruiser hit a Nissan Maxima turning onto U.S. 301. Investigators said the driver of the Maxima was following the rules of the road and is not expected to face any charges.
Sheriff Keith Stone said the force of the crash ejected Allison through his passenger side door. It's unclear if the deputy was wearing his seatbelt when the crash happened.
Investigators are still trying to piece together the exact details of the crash. They're also trying to track down the motorcyclist, who drove off and has not been identified.
Meanwhile, Stone called Allison a "phenomenal officer" and said he was married and has a 9-year-old son.
"We ask everyone to keep Jared's family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County," Stone said.