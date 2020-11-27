car crash

Nash County sheriff's deputy involved in serious crash in Rocky Mount

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone will release new information about a crash involving one of his deputies.

Stone is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference on ABC11.com


The crash happened Thursday evening near U.S. 301 and May Drive.

An eyewitness told ABC11 that she saw the deputy's car flip seven times before coming to rest in the grass off the side of the road.

Rocky Mount Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash, but did not release any further information about what happened.

We know the crash involved a Nash County deputy and someone in a white Nissan Maxima.


Nash County Sheriff's Office did issue a Tweet asking everybody to pray for those involved in the crash.



A Nash County deputy was involved in a car crash on U.S. 301 in Rocky Mount, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

