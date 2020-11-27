Nash County sheriff's deputy involved in serious crash in Rocky Mount

A short time ago a member of the Nash County Sheriffs Office was involved in a motor vehicle accident w/ another vehicle on US301 in Rocky Mount. The crash is being investigated by the NCSHP. Please pray for all those involved. No other information is being released at this time — Nash County Sheriff (@NashCountySO) November 27, 2020

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone will release new information about a crash involving one of his deputies.Stone is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. You can watch the press conference on ABC11.comThe crash happened Thursday evening near U.S. 301 and May Drive.An eyewitness told ABC11 that she saw the deputy's car flip seven times before coming to rest in the grass off the side of the road.Rocky Mount Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash, but did not release any further information about what happened.We know the crash involved a Nash County deputy and someone in a white Nissan Maxima.Nash County Sheriff's Office did issue a Tweet asking everybody to pray for those involved in the crash.