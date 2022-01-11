911 calls released in case of off-duty deputy who shot, killed Jason Walker in Fayetteville

So far, two 911 calls made around 2 p.m. on January 8 in the area where Walker was shot and killed have been released.
One of the calls is short and uneventful. It was placed by a bystander but by the time he makes the call officers arrive, so the call is soon ended.
The other call is made by Cumberland County deputy Jeffrey Hash. On the phone Hash tells the 911 operator that a man, later identified as Walker, ran at his truck, jumped on its hood, ripped off his windshield wiper and started hitting it against his windshield.
"I was driving down the road, and he came flying across Bingham Drive running," Hash said. "Then I stopped so I wouldn't hit him, and he jumped on my car and started screaming, pulled my windshield wipers off and started beating my windshield and broke my windshield. I had my wife and my daughter in my vehicle."
Has does not describe how the shooting happened. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins has said that the shot fired at Walker did not go through the truck's windshield.
Hash does tell the 911 operator that Walker did not have a weapon, other than the windshield wiper Hash said he ripped off his truck.
In the background of the call, people can be heard gathering and questioning Hash about what happened.
"I'm trying to protect my daughter and my wife right now...people are walking around; people are hostile right now," Hash told the 911 operator.
In addition, a person Hash describes as a trauma nurse can be heard on the scene trying to treat and help Walker.
Walker's family has pushed back against the police narrative that Walker jumped on Hash's truck.
"I don't believe he threw himself on top of a truck," one of Walker's cousins said to ABC11 Sunday. "I believe he wanted to live. I just want justice for my cousin because it's not adding up."
On Monday, local officials urged restraint from anyone jumping to conclusion about what happened.
"We ask people to give some patience and calmness," Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said. "Let us be there for the families in the meantime. I'm sure they want justice, they want answers, just like we want the same thing, and we ask people to remain calm. We'll get a lot more accomplished by doing it the right way through the system."