Family and friends of man shot by off duty deputy march to City Hall in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police officers are investigating after a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friends and family of Fayetteville native Jason Walker who was shot and killed by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Saturday, protested with a march to City Hall in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins and Cumberland County Attorney Billy West plan to hold a briefing at 5:30 p.m. regarding the shooting that happened onSaturday on Bingham Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledeadly shootingprotestman killedman shotdeputy involved shootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pipe bursts under lift, blasting freezing-cold water onto skiers
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
Body found in burned Johnston County home
Man shot and killed by off-duty Cumberland County deputy
Arrest made in New Year's Eve killing of 2-year-old
Local charity group in helps raise money for cancer treatments
Show More
Durham sheriff ID's body of man found on Old Oxford Road
Sign-up for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Nose or throat swab? COVID patient did both, with different results
Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing
More TOP STORIES News