Family and friends of man shot by off duty deputy march to City Hall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friends and family of Fayetteville native Jason Walker who was shot and killed by an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Saturday, protested with a march to City Hall in Fayetteville.Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins and Cumberland County Attorney Billy West plan to hold a briefing at 5:30 p.m. regarding the shooting that happened on Saturday on Bingham Drive. This is a developing story and will be updated.