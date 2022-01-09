Man shot and killed after jumping on moving car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive, killling a man.Police responded to a call about a shooting at around 2 p.m. Saturday. A man ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then shot the man before calling 911.The man has been identified as Fayetteville resident, Jason Walker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no further information at this time as police continue to investigate.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.