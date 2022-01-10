FBI joins investigation into death of Jason Walker after run-in with off-duty deputy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death of Jason Walker following an incident with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy.
Just before noon on Monday, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identified the off-duty deputy involved in the shooting as Jeffrey Hash. Hash has been with the department since 2005; he is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.
The shooting happened Saturday on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville.
Initial reports from Fayetteville Police Department suggested Walker, 37, ran into traffic and jumped onto a moving truck.
The truck driver, later identified as Hash, shot and killed Walker before calling 911. Police said the bullet Hash fired did not go through the windshield.
On Sunday, Police Chief Gina Hawkins held a press conference to discuss more about the situation. On the same day, Walker's friends and family organized a march to City Hall in a push to get answers.
Hawkins said the truck's "black box," or on-board computer, showed it did not register any impact to the vehicle by "any person or thing."
According to Hawkins, the lone eyewitness who has come forward so far told Fayetteville Police Department that Walker was not struck by the vehicle.
Walker's family and friends said they don't believe the narrative being reported.
"He wasn't the kind of guy you know to stir up violence," one relative told ABC11. "He was a very humble soul. Everyone that knows him, knows him to have a gentle heart--soft spoken, well-mannered, hardworking individual. He had an incredible sense of humor."
The FBI is now the fourth agency to be investigating this case--joining Fayetteville Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and an independent investigator. The FBI will be looking into whether Walker's civil rights were violated in the shooting.
