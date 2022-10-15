'Jellyfish Jamboree': Dozens of jellyfish wash ashore on Outer Banks

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared photos of a 'Jellyfish Jamboree" on the Outer Banks Thursday.

The jellyfish called 'Cannonball Jellyfish' were seen taking over the beach on Ocrakoke Island

State wildlife officials say colder water temperatures, wind, and currents may have played a role in the jellyfish washing ashore because they can't swim and just float with the wind and currents.

While the Cannonball jellyfish usually don't sting, officials warn people to avoid handling them, and let nature take its course.