Original Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jerry Richardson, the man who brought an NFL team to the Carolinas, has died.

The original owner of the Carolina Panthers was 86.

The Tepper family, the current owners of the team, released a statement on Thursday that said, in part:

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement. "With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own."

According to the Panthers, Richardson was born July 18, 1936, in Spring Hope and grew up in the Fayetteville area.

He attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina where he played football. In 1959, he was drafted by the Baltimore Colts. He played two seasons in the NFL before leaving the field to embark on a business career.

