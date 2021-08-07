murder

25-year-old dies after overnight Goldsboro stabbing; 'armed and dangerous' suspect at-large: Police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who fatally stabbed a 25-year-old overnight.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Carver Drive around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, Jesus Valles, 25, of Dudley, was found stabbed in the torso. Valles was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care Emergency Department and Vidant, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed Valles was stabbed during an altercation with Gilber Arnoldo Ramirez-Perez, 31, at 903A Carver Drive.

Ramirez-Perez has been charged in the murder of Valles. He is at-large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

