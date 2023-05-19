Jimmy Buffett postpones Charleston concert amid hospitalization

Buffett said doctors will "address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Jimmy Buffett postponed a concert in Charleston, South Carolina, this weekend after he was hospitalized in Boston "to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

"Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston," the 76-year-old singer shared in a statement posted to his social media and website. "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Buffett joked, "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you."

The "Margaritaville" singer also promised fans that he and his Coral Reefer Band will play a rescheduled Charleston show when he is well enough.

Jimmy Buffett performs during 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 8, 2022 in New Orleans. Erika Goldring/Getty Images

"You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico," he wrote. "Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

So far there is no date for the rescheduled show, originally set for May 20 at Credit One Stadium.

Buffett doesn't have any other concert dates listed on his website.

A message on the singer's website also notes that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced and that more information will be emailed to ticket purchasers directly.