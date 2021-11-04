Careers

Online job fair gets veterans in front of 40 employers

Veterans and their family members have a chance Thursday to land a new job.

Hire Heroes USA is hosting an online career fair from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and exposes veterans and their families to more than 40 potential employers, such as Wells Fargo, Men's Wearhouse, amazon, WWE, GEICO and more.

WATCH | Help wanted: Expert weighs in on the best practices to land a job during the pandemic
Based on the March numbers, about 259,000 North Carolinians are unemployed right now and searching for their next job.



"Hire Heroes USA's Virtual Career Fair provides an avenue for veteran and military spouse talent to meet with employers in a virtual setting that is convenient and safe," said Elizabeth Reyes, director of employment partnerships and opportunities at Hire Heroes USA.

If you're interested in participating, click here.
