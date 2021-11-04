Online job fair gets veterans in front of 40 employers

Hire Heroes USA is hosting an online career fair from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free and exposes veterans and their families to more than 40 potential employers, such as Wells Fargo, Men's Wearhouse, amazon, WWE, GEICO and more.
WATCH | Help wanted: Expert weighs in on the best practices to land a job during the pandemic
"Hire Heroes USA's Virtual Career Fair provides an avenue for veteran and military spouse talent to meet with employers in a virtual setting that is convenient and safe," said Elizabeth Reyes, director of employment partnerships and opportunities at Hire Heroes USA.
If you're interested in participating, click here.