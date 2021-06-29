Nearly 40 businesses hold job fair at Crabtree Valley Mall

Crabtree

Verizon

Southern Marsh

Brooks Brothers

T-Mobile

J. Crew

Best Buy

Ann Taylor

Tommy Bahama

Chapel Hill Tire

Soma

Sephora

Kay Jewelers

White House Black Market

My Eye Dr.

Bailey's Fine Jewelry

Lovesac

Macy's

Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)

Carmen! Carmen!

Tuft and Needle

Altar'd State

Soft Kicks

Dippin' Dots

Fox Eye Care Center

Express

LensCrafters

You Love Selfies

Francesca's

Oakley

The Children's Place

Zale's

Dakota Watch

Hollister

Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi

Yankee Candle

Something Custom Printed

Starbucks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is the final day for the Crabtree Valley Mall job fair.Dozens of stores will be accepting applications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants may also get interviewed when they turn in their application.The retail and restaurant businesses are looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions.The following stores will be accepting applications: