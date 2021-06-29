job fair

Nearly 40 businesses hold job fair at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday is the final day for the Crabtree Valley Mall job fair.

Dozens of stores will be accepting applications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants may also get interviewed when they turn in their application.

The retail and restaurant businesses are looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions.

The following stores will be accepting applications:
  • Crabtree
  • Verizon
  • Southern Marsh
  • Brooks Brothers
  • T-Mobile
  • J. Crew
  • Best Buy
  • Ann Taylor
  • Tommy Bahama
  • Chapel Hill Tire
  • Soma
  • Sephora
  • Kay Jewelers
  • White House Black Market
  • My Eye Dr.
  • Soma
  • Bailey's Fine Jewelry
  • Lovesac
  • Macy's
  • Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)
  • Carmen! Carmen!
  • Tuft and Needle
  • Altar'd State
  • Soft Kicks
  • Dippin' Dots
  • Fox Eye Care Center
  • Express
  • LensCrafters
  • You Love Selfies
  • Francesca's
  • Oakley
  • The Children's Place
  • Zale's
  • Dakota Watch
  • Hollister
  • Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi
  • Yankee Candle
  • Something Custom Printed
  • Starbucks


Click here here to see where each store is located.
