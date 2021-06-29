Nearly 40 businesses hold job fair at Crabtree Valley Mall

Dozens of stores will be accepting applications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants may also get interviewed when they turn in their application.
The retail and restaurant businesses are looking to hire full-time, part-time and holiday positions.
The following stores will be accepting applications:
- Crabtree
- Verizon
- Southern Marsh
- Brooks Brothers
- T-Mobile
- J. Crew
- Best Buy
- Ann Taylor
- Tommy Bahama
- Chapel Hill Tire
- Soma
- Sephora
- Kay Jewelers
- White House Black Market
- My Eye Dr.
- Bailey's Fine Jewelry
- Lovesac
- Macy's
- Bath and Body Works (Lower Level)
- Carmen! Carmen!
- Tuft and Needle
- Altar'd State
- Soft Kicks
- Dippin' Dots
- Fox Eye Care Center
- Express
- LensCrafters
- You Love Selfies
- Francesca's
- Oakley
- The Children's Place
- Zale's
- Dakota Watch
- Hollister
- Kanki Japanese House of Steaks & Sushi
- Yankee Candle
- Something Custom Printed
- Starbucks
