Who's Hiring in North Carolina? Tesla, Belk, Best Buy

The impact on the coronavirus pandemic continues to send shock waves through the economy.

Yet during this crisis, some companies are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.

Here are some companies who are hiring in North Carolina right now:

Belk is gearing up for the holidays and looking for seasonal associates
Game Stop locations in the Triangle are hiring for in-store staff and management positions

Tesla is hiring technicians and warehouse associates in Raleigh
Big Lots is currently hiring full-time and seasonal positions for stores in the area
Best Buy is looking for store associates and repair specialists in Fayetteville and in other cities around the state
