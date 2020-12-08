Politics

Joe Biden expected to nominate retired general Lloyd Austin for defense secretary

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name retired four-star Army general Lloyd Austin as his choice to lead the Defense Department, four sources familiar with Biden's plans tell ABC News.

If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black defense secretary in American history.

Austin, the former commander of US Central Command - with jurisdiction over military activities in the Middle East, retired in 2016 after more than 40 years of military service, including a stint leading U.S. forces in Iraq and the campaign against ISIS.

Austin will need a waiver from Congress to lead the Pentagon, given that he is less than seven years from active duty.

Congress granted retired Marine Corps Gen. Jim Mattis the same waiver in 2017, to allow him to serve as President Trump's first defense secretary.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed concern in 2017 that providing a waiver to Mattis would set a "dangerous" new precedent for leadership of the Pentagon.

"Waiving the law should happen no more than once in a generation. Therefore I will not support a waiver for future nominees," he said. "It is up to this committee to ensure that the principle of civilian control of the armed forces ... remains a defining tenet of our democracy."

Biden was under pressure from allies in the Congressional Black Caucus to put forward a Black nominee to lead the Pentagon, encouraging him to select Austin or former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson over Michele Flournoy.

A former senior Defense Department official in the Obama administration, Flournoy, who is white, was also expected to be a frontrunner for the role in a Hillary Clinton administration.

Austin, unlike Flournoy and roughly 500 other national security figures, did not sign an open letter ahead of the election endorsing Joe Biden.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.pentagonjoe bidenpoliticsafrican americansu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How will the COVID-19 vaccine interact with your body?
These 11 NC hospitals will get first COVID-19 vaccine shipment
LATEST: Wake Co. woman cited for holding concert with 150 people
Business owners brace for possible new restrictions
LaVar Ball reflects on fulfillment of life goal: 3 sons in the NBA
Last remaining WWII veterans mark 79 years since Pearl Harbor
Some parents believe remote learning has negative impact on student progress
Show More
Shipping crunch drives online holiday shoppers back into stores
First all-female Durham County Commission sworn into office
NC book company hopes to inspire children to read
Ronnie Long seeks pardon from Gov. Cooper
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Johnston Co.
More TOP STORIES News