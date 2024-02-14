Multi platinum singer-songwriter John Legend is coming to Cary this August

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 12-time Grammy award-winner John Legend is coming to Cary.

Legend will take the stage at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre on August 11 at 7 p.m.

On his tour "An Evening with John Legend", he will be performing his greatest hits, such as "All of Me" and "Ordinary People". The show will also feature "unexpected" stories from his life and career.

Beyond his music career, Legend is the founder of the personal care line Loved01 and the social organization Free America. He is also married to television personality and model Chrissy Teigen.

Tickets for the Cary show go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.