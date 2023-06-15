1 dead, 2 injured in Johnston County crash

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Princeton.

The crash happened on NC Highway 70 near Princeton Church. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Troopers said an SUV was traveling east on Highway 70 and attempted to cross the highway into the parking lot of the church when it was struck on its passenger side by a van traveling westbound. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger in the SUV and the driver of the van were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.